Fired Financial Execs Happier Because They Get To Use Their Brains Now

The Wall Street Journal has an interesting story on how former financial execs are reinventing their lives. The best part is how they themselves speak of it and speak of their former professions.



Take Robert Villapando, for example. He was laid off two years ago by Credit Suisse and became a trucker, driving around the Lower 48 for 33 cents a mile.

“I can clean toilets, I can do mortgage banking, I can drive a truck,” he says. There’s no indication he thinks there’s much qualitative difference between these jobs.

Please insert your own joke about toxic assets here.

Then there’s John Servin, who was laid off from Merrill as director, loan sales and trading group after BofA bought the firm, packed his wife and three kids and moved to a farm in Vermont.

He has no job lined up and is unsure what he wants to do, but it’s all OK. He feels better because he now realises that he “wasn’t using his brain.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.