Laid-Off Caterpillar Workers Kidnap Their Boss

Hopefully, this is the kind of thing that could only happen in France.



NYPost: …yesterday, jeering workers stormed Caterpiller’s (CAT)L factory in Grenoble, a city in the French Alps, and captured four managers. Protesters said the kidnapped bosses would be held until the company agreed to drop its plan to fire 700 French workers at the factory. Caterpillar plans to fire 25,000 workers worldwide.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or arrests.

Also, in Paris, the car of French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault — who also happens to be married to Salma Hayek — was surrounded by workers demanding their jobs back.

