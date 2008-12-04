Laid Off Bank Exec Forced To Think About Leaving Fairfield, Connecticut!

Yes, it’s come to this! In the fantastic new WSJ blog “Laid Off And Looking” in which the publication follows 8 laid off MBAs in their search for new jobs. Today, a patrician former Lehman Brothers exec is forced to think about the formerly unthinkable!



WSJ: Plan A would be to stay in [Fairfield] Connecticut, with a job either in New York or southern Connecticut. Plan B would be the (somewhat) easy call of Boston (my wife and I grew up in the suburbs), or closer cities of Hartford or Providence (where I might commute during the week and be home on weekends).

But in this economy, and given the muddied outlook about jobs, we need to be open to metropolitan areas that would appear to offer good job prospects, decent housing, cultural opportunities, and even good weather in some cases.

In the past, we limited where we might move. We’re open to Chicago; Nashville, Tenn.; St. Louis; Philadelphia; and Washington, D.C. And unlike before, Charlotte, N.C; Raleigh, N.C. Atlanta; Tampa, Fla.; and Columbus, Ohio are on the list as well. At this point, there really are not a lot of places we are ‘afraid”to live.

Once you cross that line to Tampa, Lord only knows what you’ll be open to next! Tampa is a gateway city!

