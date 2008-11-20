Laid Off And Looking For A Holiday Job?

So’s everybody else!



From the Today show this morning, Shawn Boyer, form Snagajob.com, which specialises in listing hourly, service jobs, some not great news: “Companies will be hiring 33% fewer hourly workers this season compared with last year….And, 200 million more people working are already in part-time jobs this year than last year.”

But he suggests some other seasonal alternatives: taking inventory at a research company, working at a gym, and helping with tax preparation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.