China's Most Wanted Man Is About To Be Extradited From Canada

Long-time fugitive Lai Chaixing has lost his last appeal to stay as a refugee in Canada.



Suspected of running a multibillion-dollar smuggling operation in the 1990s, Lai fled with his family to Canada 11 years ago, claiming to be a refugee.

Federal Court Judge Michael Shore ultimately dismissed him as “a common criminal,” according to the AP. Chaixing will be sent back to China under assurances that he would not be executed nor tortured and would have access to a fair trial.

Notably China has executed thousands of lesser white collar criminals.

