Gorgeous Renderings Show What A New LaGuardia Airport Could Look Like

New York City is one of the major transit hubs in the U.S., and yet its airports are dilapidated, old, and inefficient. In fact, New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) is so bad that U.S. Vice PresidentJoeBiden recently called it a “third world country” and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it was “unacceptable.”

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is planning to overhaul the New York airport in a $US2.4 billion project that is expected to be done by 2021. It’s currently accepting bids for proposals to redesign the airport.

Meanwhile, the Global Gateway Alliance, an airport advocacy group, is also commissioning designs from different firms to show what a new, improved LaGuardia could look like.

New renderings from design firm Neoscape, commissioned by the Global Gateway Alliance, show a spacious, airy, light-filled airport that would be one-third larger than the current space,according to the New York Post.The airport would have an all-glass facade and space for a subway — a much-needed way to access the airport.

“This comprehensive vision integrates a modern, efficient and innovative design, including the striking all-glass façade, into LaGuardia’s outdated main terminal,” said Joseph Sitt, Founder and Chairman of the Global Gateway Alliance.

Sadly, these renderings will never come to fruition. That’s because Neoscape isn’t in the running to win the Port Authority’s bid to redesign LaGuardia.

Still, we can dream of what could be.

