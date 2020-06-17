The 14 coolest features of LaGuardia Airport's huge new Terminal B, including passenger-friendly touches, high-end food options, and a dancing fountain

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B Arrivals and Departures Hall.

LaGuardia Airport’s new Arrivals and Departures Hall for Terminal B opened on Saturday, welcoming passengers to the next step in the airport’s evolution.

The structure features numerous amenities that the old terminal lacked including high-end eateries and retail, enhanced security screening technology, and bounds of open space.

As the front door to New York City for many inbound travellers, LaGuardia is now a world-class airport.

LaGuardia Airport opened its long-awaited new terminal building on Saturday. The towering structure now handles all arriving and departing passengers travelling out of the shared-use Terminal B.

The newly completed facility is the centrepiece of the airport’s $US5.1 billion massive renovation project. Construction began on the terminal in 2016 and even still, the project is only 80% complete.

Passengers flying American, United, Southwest, and Air Canada on Saturday morning expecting the same old LaGuardia were among the first users to be delighted by the new facility, known as the headhouse. The old 1960s-era Central Terminal Building, which quickly outgrew its size as LaGuardia expanded into the jet age, will likely be demolished before year’s end.

The developers used the renovation as an opportunity to rebuild LaGuardia not just to suit the needs of the travelling public but completely upend any negative prior notions of the airport. LaGuardia is no longer an airport to avoid but rather, an airport that passengers want to arrive early to.

Business Insider recently toured the facility prior to its opening with the CEOs of LaGuardia Gateway Partners and Vantage Airport Group, the company tasked with running the redevelopment and the lead developer, respectively, and saw just what makes the terminal special.

Take a look.

1. The departure level: Situated around 70 feet from the ground, there’s a direct line of sight to the New York City Skyline on a clear day.

The four-lane roadway is level with the curb allowing for easy access for cars and limited-mobility passengers.

It’s also incredibly spacious and gives the appearance of entering a grand airport.

It’s in stark contrast to the old Terminal B’s departure roadway.

2. Shared check-In kiosks: Spread throughout the terminal, these kiosks can access the system of any airline in the terminal.

A passenger flying on Southwest can walk right up to a United kiosk and get a boarding pass for the former.

The machines are powered by SITA and will soon offer the capability to connect to a smartphone so passengers don’t have to directly touch the kiosk.

3. Enhanced security checkpoint: Only one security checkpoint handles all of the screening for the terminal but it’s no trouble with 16 lanes, new technology, and plenty of room.

Electronic signs divide the lines with separate lanes for TSA PreCheck, families, and limited-mobility flyers.

Informational signs along the way also tell passengers what they need to do when they get to the screening instead of having a TSA officer scream “belts off, laptops out,” etc. The displays are also specific to each line so TSA Precheck members see different messages than those in the normal lane, and so on.

This TSA checkpoint was also given the latest technology including Credential Authorization Technology so passengers need only give their identification to the officer and not a boarding pass. Behind the curtain, there’s also upgraded x-ray machines.

4. The operations room: This is the nerve centre of the terminal where staff monitor daily operations.

All of the terminal’s cameras are accessible from this room and even terminal blueprints can be pulled up here.

Here’s the ramp controller’s desk from where planes arriving to or departing from Terminal B will be controlled and monitored.

5. Restrooms: The developers told Business Insider that the restrooms were important because if travellers don’t have a good experience, it will affect how they view the terminal as a whole.

Each sink is designed with automatic faucets and counter space on top so passengers have a dry place to put their belongings.

Stalls were created extra-wide so luggage can easily fit. The doors are also off-centre with lips that prevent any peering in.

They’re also hung from the ceiling so that janitors can easily sweep the floors from the outside and ensure cleanliness for travellers.

6. The food scene: The old Terminal B was now known for its food options. The new facility has options like Junior’s Cheesecake, Dos Toros Taqueria, and others.

There’s also options ranging from diner fare…

To Italian fine dining.

Even frequenting the traditional airport bar is an elevated experience.

Passengers also can order food from their phone and have it delivered to their gate by scanning the QR code on airport signage.

7. The air bridges: Connecting the headhouse with the two concourses are bridges large enough for planes to pass under. This one connects the headhouse with the Eastern Concourse with the second bridge still under construction.

The bridges are large enough for narrow-body aircraft like the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, both frequent LaGuardia visitors, to pass under. Having the bridges adds an extra lane for aircraft to use, preventing the congestion that plagued the old terminal.

8. The water feature: It’s not as grand as the one in Singapore’s Changi Airport but this water feature sits in the centre of the main lounge and performs lighted displays for passengers.

It’s comparable to the main water fountain in a high-end mall, with a performance space directly next to it for live performers to use.

There’s an overhead accompaniment that’s coming soon as the developers are stuck in France due to COVID-19 border restrictions.

9. An outdoor restaurant: This outdoor patio will soon become a seating area for one of the terminal’s restaurants.

It’s an expansive space with a clear view of the New York City skyline, the LaGuardia air traffic control tower, and the aircraft arriving at or departing from the airport.

10. Smart airport signage: Signs around the airport not only display flight information but provide passengers guidance on whether they can head to the gate or wait in the lounge area.

Flights departing within the next 90 minutes are shown here. If it’s time to board, the icon turns green and says “go to gate.” If there’s time before a flight, it says “relax” in blue.

The signs also tell passengers how long of a walk it is to the gate from where they are standing. Each sign gives a different walking time depending on where in the gate is located.

11. Artwork: Public works art is one of the highlights of the terminal and is featured in nearly every space.

Hundreds of photos taken of the sun over the course of a single day make up this hanging centrepiece.

Then there’s this piece that resembles stained glass in a church. It’s actually a high-resolution photo of New York City.

If you look closely, you can actually see into people’s apartments.

12. Parking garage and for-hire vehicle pick-up: The main parking structure is directly connected to the terminal so passengers don’t have to brave the elements.

The garage also features a for-hire vehicle pick-up area where Uber, Lyft, or other drivers can be met without having to go outside.

14. “I Heart New York:” The terminal is unmistakably and unabashedly indicative of New York.

Multiple “I Heart New York” signs can be seen in the terminal.

Even the artwork features iconic themes from the city such as a slice of New York pizza.

15. It’s huge!: The headhouse alone is 850,000 square feet and the highest floor stands at around 90 feet from the ground.

It’s four levels in total with the first three located before security and the fourth housing the retail space.

Clearly gone are the days of the old, cramped LaGuardia. It’s a new era for the airport.

