These Two Pictures Show Why You Will Not Be Landing At LaGuardia On Wednesday

Gus Lubin, Joe Weisenthal

Yikes.

LaGuardia Airport will remain closed tomorrow due to “extensive damage,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference.

JFK Airport is likely to open tomorrow.

Nearly 14,000 flights were canceled due to Hurricane Sandy.

Meanwhile New Yorkers face 3-4 days without full power and 4-5 days without subway, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said at a press conference.

UPDATE: JetBlue has posted two pictures to its blog showing exactly why you will not be landing at LaGuardia tomorrow.

laguardia

Photo: jetBlue

laguardia

Photo: jetBlue

Get the latest hurricane news here >

Incredible pictures from New York City here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.