These Two Pictures Show Why You Will Not Be Landing At LaGuardia On Wednesday

Yikes.



LaGuardia Airport will remain closed tomorrow due to “extensive damage,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference.

JFK Airport is likely to open tomorrow.

Nearly 14,000 flights were canceled due to Hurricane Sandy.

Meanwhile New Yorkers face 3-4 days without full power and 4-5 days without subway, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said at a press conference.

UPDATE: JetBlue has posted two pictures to its blog showing exactly why you will not be landing at LaGuardia tomorrow.

Photo: jetBlue

Photo: jetBlue

Get the latest hurricane news here >

Incredible pictures from New York City here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.