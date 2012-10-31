These Two Pictures Show Why You Will Not Be Landing At LaGuardia On Wednesday

Yikes.
LaGuardia Airport will remain closed tomorrow due to “extensive damage,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference.
JFK Airport is likely to open tomorrow.
Nearly 14,000 flights were canceled due to Hurricane Sandy.
Meanwhile New Yorkers face 3-4 days without full power and 4-5 days without subway, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said at a press conference.
UPDATE: JetBlue has posted two pictures to its blog showing exactly why you will not be landing at LaGuardia tomorrow.
Photo: jetBlue
Photo: jetBlue
Get the latest hurricane news here >
Incredible pictures from New York City here >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.