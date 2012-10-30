LaGuardia Airport May Be Underwater By Tonight

Parts of New York City, including Battery Park, Red Hook in Brooklyn and the end of Wall Street are already underwater. LaGuardia airport could be next, according to Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore.



Sandy has cancelled more than 7,000 flights across the nation.

There are about 20 people still stranded at LaGuardia, NY1 reports.

Photo: @JimCantore

