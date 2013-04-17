Evacuation At LaGuardia Airport After Suspicious Package

A suspicious package has been found at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, according to Bloomberg News.



An email from Steve Coleman, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, says that central terminal building was evacuated.

Coleman says that Port Authority Police Department’s Emergency Services Unit and the New York City Police Department’s bomb squad are now on the scene.

According to Huffington Post’s Ethan Klapper, the FAA has issued a ground stop (which prohibits all planes from flying) until at least noon EDT.

Multiple reports on Twitter confirm the terminal has been evacuated.

Pictures show crowds waiting outside the terminal:

Not to start a panic but my terminal at laguardia just got evacuated twitter.com/RhinoB/status/… — Laura Knetzger (@RhinoB) April 16, 2013

People being moved further away from the terminal. #LGA twitter.com/davehjoo/statu… — David Joo (@davehjoo) April 16, 2013

Passengers at Laguardia airport after central terminal evacuated for reported suspicious package (pic: @curtisorion) twitter.com/BuzzFeedNews/s… — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) April 16, 2013

We will update this post as we find out more…

