LaGuardia Airport Terminal Evacuated Due To Suspicious Bag

Part of Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport is being evacuated due to reports of a smoking bag, CBS reports. A ramp worker found the package near Delta Flight 5208, destined for Richmond, Virginia.

According to the AP, the package has been removed to a remote area. Terminal C is home to Delta Airlines.

Here’s a shot of scene, via CBS News:

Some passengers who were evacuated are posting photos online:

