The Scene At LaGuardia Airport Is Absolutely Horrifying [PHOTOS]

The snowstorm that has hit the Northeast over the past two days is subsiding, but not before it delayed more that 4,000 U.S. flights on Friday alone.

According to FlightAware.com, 37% of flights out of New York’s LaGuardia Airport have been cancelled today, as have 25% of inbound flights. Flights are being delayed by an average of 25 minutes.

Business Insider retail reporter Hayley Peterson is at the airport’s Delta terminal right now, and the lines are insane.

She says the security line is “at the very least an hour wait, and people are all confused as to where they are supposed to go because Delta has run out of line markers to show people where to stand.”

Nuts:

Some who aren’t in line are trying to get some sleep:

Things aren’t much better at JFK International Airport, where Business Insider tech reporter Kyle Ruse ell is in line:

