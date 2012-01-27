'Trillion Dollar Woman' Lagarde Makes The Cover Of Newsweek

We like this woman. We think she could be the best IMF Chief ever. Stay tuned.



Newsweek:

In a dramatic speech in Berlin this week, the IMF chief warned that the world could soon face another Great Depression, calling for a $1 trillion firewall in lending resources. As the world gathers in Davos to discuss the crisis, Lagarde talks exclusively to Newsweek’s Christopher Dickey about her plan.

