Lagarde Sacrifices Herself to Help Greece's Pro-Bailout New Democracy Party?

The Eurogeddon chess game is getting desperate so don’t be surprised to see a few political/PR curveballs over the next few weeks in front of the 17 June Greek election runoff.



Case in point this weekend’s snarky comment from the otherwise very ladylike Madame Lagarde. But before we get to that, some background:

The single worst thing than can happen from the perspective of the Troika (the IMF, EU, and ECB) and Greek elites right now is for Syriza and its 37-year old leader, ‘Sexy Alexis’, as he’s now being called, to do well in the 17 June Greek election runoff.

In the most recent May elections Greek voters turned away from the two pro-bailout/austerity parties, PASOK and New Democracy, as they were seen as tools of the Troika. This rejection by voters sent a shiver up the Troika’s spine as they know that should Syriza and Alexis Tsipras prevail he will likely walk away from the terms of the bailout and thereby call the Troika’s bluff to either a) cut off Greece’s banking system from further ECB funding or b) terminate any further bailout money to Greece’s government. Either one of these moves will likely trigger a financial panic and spoil everyone’s summer vacation plans.

So the Troika are now desperate to see PASOK and or New Democracy do better in the 17 June election. So how can they help them?

