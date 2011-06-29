LAGARDE CHOSEN TO HEAD IMF

This was just announced:



The IMF has selected Christine Lagarde to head the IMF, replacing Dominique Strauss-Kahn.

The French Finance minister has been the favourite since the beginning, and her success over Mexico’s Augusts Carstens seemed solid earlier when it was revealed that major members like Brazil, China, and the US would support her.

She obviously faces a gigantic challenge dealing with the mess in Europe. Conversely, the fact that the IMF will again be headed by a European is a major relief to the continent.

