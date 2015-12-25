Women pay more than men for 'lady' versions of identical products

Women pay more than men for the female version of the exact same product, according to a study conducted by the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs that looked into 35 product categories to compare prices.

The department found that women’s products were priced higher in 30 of the 35 categories studied when compared to the men’s version.

On average, women are paying 8% more for adult clothing, 4% more for children’s clothing, 7% more for toys and accessories, and 13% more for feminine personal care products than men are.

The department compared the prices of roughly 800 items for the study.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

