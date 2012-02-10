Lady Reunited With Gold Necklace Months After She Flushed It Down A Toilet

Photo: Phillipe Leroyer

The headline pretty much explains it all.In October a woman in San Rafael, California lost her gold necklace–a gift from her husband–when the toilet claimed it for its own, reports the AP.



Understandably, Ann Aulakh thought it was gone for good. But she notified the district just in case.

Sure enough, sanitation workers found the chain last month while working on a pipeline, and the necklace was returned.

