Lady Gaga's Fake Fingernail Just Sold For An Insane Amount

Lady Gaga’s fake fingernail — a dangerous accessory to her signature “monster claw” — auctioned off for approximately $12,000.



The black pinkie nail, emblazoned with gold glitter and beads, completed the Mother Monster‘s over-the-top outfit at last year’s launch of her Fame Fragrance. It was hand painted by her personal manicurist Aya Fukuda.

A photograph taken the following night during a “The Born This Way Ball” tour stop in Dublin shows Gaga missing the acrylic nail on her left hand.

A crew member found the mini dagger backstage at the Aviva Stadium after Gaga’s performance.

“I noticed an object on the floor of the stage, which at first I thought was a guitar plectrum,” the crew member said, according to the auction listing. “When I picked it up, I saw it was an acrylic nail.”

The lucky, if not obsessed, buyer will receive the nail, a letter of provenance from its rescuer, two photographs of Gaga with and without the nail at the perfume event and on-stage, an Aviva Stadium staff handbook, an event crew wristband, and a Lady Gaga “The Born This Way Ball” grey crew t-shirt.

Dignity sold separately.

