Happy 26th Birthday, Lady Gaga: Check Out Her 10 Craziest Outfits Of All Time

Lady Gaga turns 26 today!
The singer told Oprah she’s taken a vow of silence from the press, but she’ll be able to keep them talking with her eye-catching fashion choices.
In celebration of her birthday, we’re counting down Mother Monster’s most bizarre looks.
Always the talk of the red carpet, she changes her outfit numerous times during one event. From the Grammys to the MTV Video Music Awards, relive her best wardrobe moments.
10. Egg Crazy: Lady Gaga made an entrance when she showed up to the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in a giant egg.
9. Bubbles Galore: Lady Gaga wore—and blew—bubbles while performing at a Kiss 95.7 summer concert at Six Flags New England.
8. Look at those shoes! Mother Monster showed up to the 2010 MTV VMAs wearing Alexander McQueen dress and heels.
7. Miss Universe: Lady Gaga had a few fashion changes at the 52nd Grammys. Here she appears as a ruler of the universe.
5. Disco Ball: New Year's Eve 2012, Lady Gaga showed up at Times Square ready to fill in for the ball drop.
4. All hail Gaga: She looked like a sun god (or dial) at the launch of V61, an event hosted by V magazine, in September 2009.
3. Faceless: Lady Gaga took the stage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards wearing head to toe Victorian garb to accept her award for Best New Artist.
2. All wrapped up: Lady Gaga donned this wacky get up (what's that on her head?) to the November 2009 ACE Awards. Here she's seen with Marc Jacobs.
1. The Meat Dress: Lady Gaga caught everyone's attention September 2010 at the MTV Video Music Awards wearing meat.
