Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance' Will Be YouTube's First Video To Hit 200 Million Views

Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” was uploaded onto YouTube a little less than 6 months ago.



Last month it surpassed “Charlie Bit My Finger” as YouTube’s most watched video.

Now, “Bad Romance” is about to become the first video ever to pass the 200 million view count.

As of this posting, Gaga’s just over a million views away from reaching the milestone. (We estimate it will take her three days at the most.)

“Charlie Bit My Finger” is still the next closest, lagging behind by over 10 million views.

Watch “Bad Romance” here to add more views if you want to see Lady Gaga become the Queen of YouTube:

