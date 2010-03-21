Lady Gaga's Bad Romance And 9 Other Wacky Legal Stories From The Week

An exotic dancer with the stage name 'Love' sued her former boss, the owner of the strip club where she used to dance, claiming she should be treated as an employee, not an independent contractor.

She's suing for $75,000 for lost wages and overtime. She claims dancers were paid $20 for coming to work and had to pay $20 each to the bartender and DJ. If they were late, there was a $10 penalty; if they didn't show up they had to pay $80.

The whole story is at the Washington Post.