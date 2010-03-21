Lady Gaga's Bad Romance And 9 Other Wacky Legal Stories From The Week

This was a landmark week in many respects.
For once, the discussion turned away from Lady Gaga’s lady parts (or lack thereof) to the question of whether she owes a former flame a $30 million pay day.
In other news of legal lunacy this week: Detroit smells, Anna Nicole’s final judgment, and the world’s first legally non-gendered person.
An Ohio woman accused her doctor of putting in saline breast implants, rather than the silicone implants they agreed on, and keeping her under anesthesia for an extended period of time while the doc asked her fiance for permission to continue with the surgery.
She married the man who ok'd the implants and is suing the doctor for $300,000 for emotional and physical discomfort. Go figure.
AP has the full story.
An exotic dancer with the stage name 'Love' sued her former boss, the owner of the strip club where she used to dance, claiming she should be treated as an employee, not an independent contractor.
She's suing for $75,000 for lost wages and overtime. She claims dancers were paid $20 for coming to work and had to pay $20 each to the bartender and DJ. If they were late, there was a $10 penalty; if they didn't show up they had to pay $80.
The whole story is at the Washington Post.
As a result of a federal lawsuit settlement in which a city employee who claimed a co-worker's perfume hampered her ability to work won $100,000, employees for the city are strongly encouraged not to wear scented lotions or potions.
Three city buildings will soon host signs asking workers to avoid anything that's scented.
via AP.
In international legal news, residents of Turkey are no longer allowed to travel abroad to get artificially inseminated. Until now, women were barred from baby basting within the country, but travelling abroad was permitted.
According to the BBC, 'Doctors and lawyers say they are trying to find out how the government plans to enforce the law.'
Read all about it at the BBC.
A couple in NJ got in trouble with the law when the couple's loud lovemaking caused a neighbour to call the police.
Officers arrived at the scene, and though both explained the source of the noise, cops smelled marijuana. More than 12 ounces of marijuana and 15 plants were seized and the man was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
A San Francisco attorney was awarded $1,000 for each of seven spam emails he received in 2007.
San Francisco Chronicle: The ads violated California's 2004 anti-spam law, Judge Marie Weiner of San Mateo County Superior Court said in a March 10 ruling. The law prohibits sending an uninvited commercial e-mail from California, or to a California recipient, that misrepresents either the source or the subject.
Read more at the SF Chronicle.
An Australian woman has achieved the designation as the first person to be legally genderless. The government of New South Wales agreed to amend her birth certificate to 'no specific sex.'
'There is no reason for still insisting that our legal identity must include a public statement about a very private matter, our sex,' May-Welby wrote, according to NY Daily News.
Read more at the Daily News.
Lady Gaga's former flame has claimed in a lawsuit that he helped to mould her into the star she is today and wants his due, which he claims to be $30 million.
Songwriter Rob Fusari says he turned Gaga from an artist with potential to a star, gave her the name she's known by to millions, and has a right to 20% of the companies she owns.
Read the whole sob story at the NY Post.
The betrayed soon-to-be ex-wife of a North Carolina lawyer sued the mistress of her ex in a rare alienation-of-affections case. She convinced the court that the defendant wooed her husband and, despite the fact the couple was still in love, destroyed her marriage.
The court ruled in her favour and ordered the mistress to cough up $9 million. Guess that will help with lawyer costs -- the couple's divorce is not even final yet.
via ABA Journal.
A federal appeals court gave the last word in the 15-year legal battle between the late Anna Nicole Smith and her late husband's estate.
The 9th Circuit denied her estate of any money from the $1.6 billion estate of J. Howard Marshall. She had previously been awarded $474 million, which was reduced to $89 million before this ruling.
Check out more at the NY Post.
