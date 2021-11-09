Lady Gaga wore a sheer, purple dress with a daring slit and statement cape to the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere

Lady Gaga wore a sheer dress to the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere. Gareth Cattermole / Staff / Getty Images

The UK premiere of “House of Gucci” took place on Tuesday.

Lady Gaga attended wearing a sheer purple dress.

The gown had a statement cape and daring waist-high slit.

Lady Gaga made a splash at the “House of Gucci” premiere.

The film premiered in the UK on Tuesday at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.

The star-studded cast attended the premiere, including leads Adam Driver and Lady Gaga.

The “A Star Is Born” actress stunned in a purple gown at the event.

Gucci designed the dress. Samir Hussein / Contributor / Getty Images

The Gucci dress was made of sheer, purple fabric that made a crisscross shape on the bodice and flowed to Lady Gaga’s feet.

A built-in cape was connected to the back of the dress, offering layers of billowing fabric that swept behind the star as she walked. She threw the cape up as she moved, creating the illusion of wings.

Lady Gaga paired black, patterned tights and black lace-up stilettos with the look.

A daring, waist-high slit showed off the tights and the actress’ undergarments.

The dress had a daring slit. Gareth Cattermole / Staff / Getty Images

Lady Gaga also wore sheer black gloves that were embroidered with stripes of crystal with the look.

They sat underneath the cape as Lady Gaga posed for photos.

A sparkly choker, oversized earrings, and multiple bracelets from Tiffany & Co. completed the look.

Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador styled the outfit.

Tights and gloves complemented the look. Samir Hussein / Contributor / Getty Images

Frederic Aspiras did the star’s makeup with Haus Laboratories products, which is Lady Gaga’s makeup company.

Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s film, which is based on the 2001 book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed,” as Insider previously reported. The film focuses on the assassination of Maurizio Gucci, who is played by Driver. Gucci and Reggiani were husband and wife.

Lady Gaga, who won an Academy Award for best original song for “A Star Is Born,” spoke in an Italian accent for nine months with no break as the movie was filmed.

Viewers can see the film in theaters beginning on November 24.