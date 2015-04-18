Leaked Sony emails reveal Lady Gaga will voice Betty Boop in upcoming film reboot

Lady Gaga will voice cartoon flapper Betty Boop in Simon Cowell’s upcoming Betty Boop feature-film project, Business Insider has exclusively learned.

Gaga will also contribute music to the film.

Business Insider discovered Gaga’s attachment to the film in a series of leaked emails from the Sony Pictures hack published by Wikileaks.

In an email sent by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Columbia Pictures vice president of production Lauren Abrahams on October 10th, 2014, Abrahams writes to then Sony Pictures co-chairmen Amy Pascal and Motion Pictures Group President Doug Belgrad that “I wanted to make sure Syco/Animal Logic’s Betty Boop project is on your radar. Lady Gaga is attached to voice Betty Boop & do some of the music.”

Abrahams then mentions that “Neither of us thinks we should do it, and we’ve also run the brand by marketing who aren’t inclined either,” and questions the appeal of the film because “it feels weirdly sexualized yet childlike (esp with Gaga) and not sure really who it’s for in a big mainstream way.”

Belgrad replies that “It sounds kind of weird to me to be honest. I don’t mind if we don’t chase it.”

Abrahams then says she agrees, and mentions that “MGM is going to buy it.”

Betty Boop is being developed with Fleischer Studios, who own the rights to Betty Boop, and will be produced by Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment and Animal Logic Entertainment.

I’ve worked with some serious divas but I think Betty could be the biggest of them all! @bettyboopnews pic.twitter.com/ZHRvT5ChYz

— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 14, 2014

The film does not yet have a release date.

Business Insider has reached out to Sony for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

