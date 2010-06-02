Lady Gaga Will Be On Larry King's 'Tone Deaf' Show Tonight

Larry King is two days away from his 25th anniversary at CNN, which itself turned 30 today.



It’s been tough times for King lately, career-wise, at least.

There have been gaffes. There have been takedowns. And he has half the viewers he did two years ago.

But tonight he has Lady Gaga, which is sure to make for an interesting interview.

Although, let’s not forget what Brian Stelter pointed out last week in his damaging piece about King:

Some CNN employees say there is a tone-deafness at 9 p.m., evinced last week when an interview with Mick Jagger was shown on a busy primary election night. This week Mr. King covered Lindsay Lohan‘s court case one night and the gulf oil spill the next, so viewers do not know what to expect.

Will Gaga turn the tone around?

Here are some teasers from the interview courtesy of CNN:

LADY GAGA ON “DON’T ASK DON’T TELL”

LK: What about “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell”? Do you think they’re going to change it?

Gaga: I hope so. You know there’s so many things “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell”, and then recently I know they’re working on repealing the restrictions on blood donors from the gay community. It’s just there’s so many archaic things floating around in the government right now that are so misinformed and so, so wrong and I, it’s very confusing. It’s very confusing for young people, especially, you know, 14 year olds in high school who are getting sent home because they have t-shirts that say ‘gay’ on it, as if ‘gay’ is a curse word or somehow inappropriate. I just think that in terms of education, sexual education, political education and social education in schools I think it’s important to be specific about civil rights and a person’s worth. No person is worth any less than another human being based on their sexual orientation.

LADY GAGA ON HEALTH rumours/LUPUS

LK: There’s been a lot of stories, and stories so often wrong, about your health. How are you?

Gaga: I’m OK. Thank you Larry, how are you?

LK: I’m OK. But, I mean you look great. Is there any, there was a story about Lupus or something. Do you have Lupus?

Gaga: Um, you know Lupus is in my family and it is genetic and um. It’s funny because my mother told me the other day that my fans were quite worried about me because I did talk about the fact that I was tested for Lupus. And the truth is I don’t show any signs, any symptoms of Lupus. But I have tested borderline positive for the disease. So, as of right now I do not have it, but I have to take good care of myself.

LADY GAGA ON MICHAEL JACKSON

LK: Is it true that Michael Jackson wanted to perform with you on his “This Is It” comeback tour?

Gaga: You know it’s always very difficult because I don’t necessarily like to talk about those very personal things that happened, but I guess I can speak about it now. I was actually asked to open for Michael on his tour, and we were going to open for him at the “02” and we were working on making it happen, and I suppose, I believe that there was some talk about us and lots of the openers doing duets with Michael on stage. But Michael’s death was devastating for me regardless of whether or not I was supposed to go on tour with him. He is such an inspiration and remarkable human being. I guess I suppose Larry, some of my fascination with death and the demise of the celebrity goes along with me watching these hugely iconic and amazing people that I have heralded and admired my whole life become destroyed, whether self – destroyed or destroyed by the media.

