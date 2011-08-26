These Just-Released Lady Gaga S&M Photos Will Make You Uncomfortable (NSFW)

Oh, Gaga.
Yes, we’re all used to seeing Lady Gaga in insane outfits, but these just-released outtakes from her Vogue Hommes Japan photoshoot in June are…different. And disturbing.
Published by Yeeeah on Thursday, Gaga is nude and bound with a look that’s a mix of hurt, glassy-eyed, and scared.
If the goal here was to make us uncomfortable, then you win Gaga.
Here’s a look at the photos below. Click here to see the rest of the batch (NSFW)>>>
Photo: yeeeah.com
(via Gawker)
