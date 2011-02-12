Revealed: Lady Gaga's Much-Anticipated Vogue Cover...And It Doesn't Disappoint

Finally.



The one person Lady Gaga can’t seem to outdo is herself. Her much-anticipated Vogue cover has been revealed…and it is pretty stunning. Doubly so considering Anna Wintour had the final say.

We imagine that having Gaga on your cover is, for fashion editors, like the “avant-garde challenge” in Project Runway — it’s their time to really see how far they can push the envelope artistically and aesthetically.

Vogue has just revealed their cover feature of Gaga, and what’s missing in these pictures is not her pants (as usual) but her eyebrows. The photos are bizarre, compelling, and yet strangely dignified (sort of like Gaga herself).

