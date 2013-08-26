Lady Gaga Opened The VMAs With A Show-Stopping Performance Of Her New Single 'Applause'

Kirsten Acuna

Lady Gaga opened up the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards with a colourful performance of her new single, “Applause.”

The singer went through a multitude of quick costume changes highlighting the many different wigs she has worn over her career.

“Applause” will be on Lady Gaga’s upcoming album “Art Pop.”

Watch her performance below:

Now, that you’ve watched the video, let’s discuss.

Gaga’s started out giving a lot of weird stares.

Lady gaga face vmas mtvMTV screencap

A lot.

Lady gaga vmaMTV screencap

Here’s the full outfit:

Lady gaga vmasLarry Busacca / Getty Images

And from the back:

Lady gaga vmasLarry Busacca / Getty Images

Gaga went through a few costume changes.
Here she is in her signature blonde wig.

Lady gaga wigLarry Busacca/Getty Images

And with her next costume change she added a touch of face paint:

Lady gaga vmas 2013Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Gaga’s final wardrobe change was the most daring.

Yes, she stripped down to a sea-shell bikini.

Lady gaga sea shell bikini vmas mtv@CJZero / Twitter

She then stayed in her skin-baring outfit for the rest of the show.

Lady gaga seashell bikiniREUTERS/Lucas Jackson

