Lady Gaga Opened The VMAs With A Show-Stopping Performance Of Her New Single 'Applause'

Lady Gaga opened up the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards with a colourful performance of her new single, “Applause.”
The singer went through a multitude of quick costume changes highlighting the many different wigs she has worn over her career.
“Applause” will be on Lady Gaga’s upcoming album “Art Pop.”
Watch her performance below:
Now, that you’ve watched the video, let’s discuss.
Gaga’s started out giving a lot of weird stares.
A lot.
Here’s the full outfit:
And from the back:
Gaga went through a few costume changes.
Here she is in her signature blonde wig.
And with her next costume change she added a touch of face paint:
Gaga’s final wardrobe change was the most daring.
Yes, she stripped down to a sea-shell bikini.
She then stayed in her skin-baring outfit for the rest of the show.
