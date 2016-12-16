Lady Gaga's new video could be a clue she's about to pull a Beyoncé

The INSIDER Summary:

Lady Gaga’s newest album, “Joanna,” has been getting rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

And slowly but surely, the so-called Mother Monster has been releasing new music videos. First there was the video for “Perfect Illusion,” and now there’s a new video for “Million Reasons,” which Gaga sang at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

But what few have noticed is that “Perfect Illusion” perfectly melds with the “Million Reasons” video, and could be a major clue that Gaga is working on a visual album, just like superstar Beyoncé Knowles.

Take a look at the last shot of “Perfect Illusion”:



And here’s the very first shot of “Million Reasons”:



They’re the same!

And I’m not the only one who noticed — the fan site Gaga Magazine in the United Kingdom tweeted about the new video on December 13 and called “Million Reasons a “continuation from ‘Perfect Illusion.'”

MILLION REASONS MUSIC VIDEO COMING TOMORROW. It’s a Continuation from Perfect Illusion! pic.twitter.com/d59icOaohk

— Gaga Magazine (@GagaMagazineUK) December 13, 2016

Knowles has become known for her visual albums, the first of which was the self-titled “Beyoncé” album that came out in 2013. Her more recent album “Lemonade” was even more lauded, even receiving nine nominations at the 2016 Grammy Awards, including for Album of the Year, Best Urban Contemporary Album, and Best Music Film.

Perhaps Gaga will soon release a full visual album, too, where all the songs merge together to tell a story of heartbreak and resilience that her album already does.

For her next music video, be on the lookout for this scene to see if there’s any more clues about this theory:

For now, I’ll leave you with the new video for “Million Reasons”:

