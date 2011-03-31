Lady Gaga To Be Next Fashion & Art Columnist For V Magazine

Lady Gaga has been showing off her iconic style by wearing it. Now, she will be penning it.



Gaga tweeted Wednesday that she will be joining V Magazine as the fashion and art columnist.

She’s also calling on her little monsters to draw their mother monster in her “most studious ensemble,” reports MTV. Gaga and the magazine will handpick the best artwork to appear as the author headshot alongside the column, which comes out in the May 12 issue.

Fans can submit original artwork to [email protected] by Sunday.

