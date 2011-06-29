Lady Gaga Will Now Break Tumblr

Photo: JustJared.com

Lady Gaga joined Tumblr Monday night (without telling anyone) and she already has a huge number of notes on her seven posts.So far, the service – which reached 400M pageviews per day (that’s almost 5,000 per second) – is holding up fine… although loading her page takes times. (Patience, monsters!)



And no, we don’t expect the star’s Amen Fashion to stress the servers.

(New controversy: Did Gag’s steal the name from someone?)

But this is another step in the blogging platform’s rapid and impressive growth.

While we don’t want to call it a tipping point, having the world’s biggest star as part of their ranks is a monumental occasion for David Karp and the gang.

The only real question: Will she continue to post?

