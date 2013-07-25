Lady Gaga Dominates On Forbes' Top-Earning Celebs Under 30 List

The Queen Monster would have topped $200 million had her tour continued normally.

Forbes released its Top-Earning Celebrities Under 30 list, and found that pop superstar Lady Gaga is rolling in it.



In $80 million, to be exact — no longer rolling in the 24-karat-gold-plated wheelchair which she commissioned after surgery earlier this year.

In February, Lady Gaga canceled several stops on her Born This Way Ball Tour after sustaining a hip injury while in concert. Had she completed the tour on schedule, she would have likely topped $200 million.

Last year, the Queen Monster placed forth on the list, earning $52 million.

The list included many familiar faces from 2012, just shuffled in order. It dropped Lil Wayne and Robert Pattinson.

World-renowned DJ and producer Calvin Harris made the list for the first time, thanks to his writing credits on Grammy-winning songs like Rihanna’s “We Found Love” and show fees from more than 150 gigs in 12 months.

Also new to the list, America’s favourite young, stumbling actress Jennifer Lawrence raked in $26 million in 2012.

Lawrence earned under $1 million for “The Hunger Games,” one of the top-grossing movies of 2012, but reportedly received a handsome raise for the sequel, due in theatres in November.

Here’s the complete star-studded list, with the 2012 rankings in parentheses:

1. Lady Gaga — $80 million (#4)

2. Justin Bieber – $58 million (#2)

3. Taylor Swift — $55 million (#1)

4. Calvin Harris — $46 million (NEW)

5. Rihanna — $43 million (#3)

6. Katy Perry – $39 million (#5)

7. Adele — $30 million (#6)

8. Jennifer Lawrence — $26 million (NEW)

9. Kristen Stewart — $22 million (#7)

10. Taylor Lautner — $22 million (#9)

