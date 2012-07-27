Lady Gaga To Make Acting Debut In 'Machete Kills'—Here's Today's Buzz

Machete Kills
- Lady Gaga will make her feature film debut in the Robert Rodriguez-directed “Machete Kills.” Rodriguez confirmed the casting, tweeting “I just finished working with @LadyGaga on @MacheteKills, she kicked SO MUCH arse! Holy Smokes. Blown away”! Gaga followed up with a tweet of her own, saying, “Yes its true, I will be making my debut as an actress ln the amazing MACHETE KILLS BY @RODRIGUEZ IM SO EXCITED!!! AH! Filming was insane.” Mel Gibson, Sofia Vergara and Amber Heard also star in the film.
- Simon Cowell is spending $500,000 rewarding 160 “X Factor” contestants by upgrading them to the swanky Mondrian hotel in Miami and picking up their every meal during the audition process as they’re whittled down to just 32 contestants.
- The Jackson family drama continues as Michael’s son, Prince, claims his grandmother was “mentally abused” and tweets out his family’s private group text messages, putting Janet Jackson on blast.
- Dan Aykroyd officiated Chevy Chase’s eldest daughter’s recent wedding, and then posted about it on his Facebook page. While the comic actor said nice things like “The bride and groom are delightful and beautiful young people,” he also apparently had teh entire bridal party in hysterics.
- What happens when a late-thirtysomething woman who’s addicted to social media is de-friended by Miss Popular from high school on Facebook? She seek revenge. And that’s the plot line for a new movie Sony just picked up, titled “De-Friended.” Paging Kristen Wiig?
- Eric Dane aka Dr. McSteamy is leaving “Grey’s Anatomy.” Show creator Shonda Rhimes announced the news Thursday in a statement to TVLine: “After much consideration and conversations, he and I have decided that this is the right time for his storyline to end. We’re a big family here at Grey’s with a long history together and Eric will always remain an important part of our family.”
- Justin Bieber got scolded by a mother of two on a recent aeroplane trip from New Zealand back to the States after he loudly used some “inappropriate” four-letter words.
