Lady Gaga Tells Fans 'Pop Singers Don't Eat'—Here's Today's Buzz

- Getty Images / Frederick M. BrownJennifer LopezJennifer Lopez stormed the stage to save American Idol contestant Jessica Sanchez from elimination last night.
- Executive producer of “The Blair Witch Project,” Kevin P. Foxe, filed for bankruptcy. According to TMZ, Foxe has $132,000 in debt and $900 to his name. (FYI, the film made $248 million worldwide.)
- “Hunger Games” star Liam Hemsworth already has his sights on his next film, landing the lead in thriller, “Paranoia” with Gary Oldman and Harrison Ford as potential co-stars.
- Despite media rumours, Morgan Freeman says he is not, nor has he ever been in a relationship with his granddaughter. Come now, people.
- NBC pulls part of a gay joke featuring John Stamos from an ad for last night’s episode of “The Office.” The previous spot was airing for the majority of the past week.
- Hollywood screenwriter Joe Eszterhas now says he has a tape proving Mel Gibson’s anti-Semitism. This comes after the actor called Eszterhas’ anti-Semitic claims false.
- Fans are gearing up for Coachella—the three-day music festival—this morning in California. For the first time since its launch, the event will take place for two consecutive weekends.
- Guess she couldn’t stay out of the public eye for long. Lady Gaga tweeted that pop singers don’t eat, starting a firestorm of backlash at the singer. Twitter / @LadyGaga
- Get ready for Julian Assange, the mastermind behind WikiLeaks, to come to television … in Russia at least for now. And, yes, it will be leaked online.
- You better beliebe it. Justin Bieber collaborated with Taylor Swift for a song on his third album.
- Longtime executive, Steve Molen, resigned from DreamWorks over money issues with the company suggesting layoffs may be on the horizon.
- And, Obama still believes Kanye West is a jerk, a talented one, but a jerk nonetheless.
Now, check out 17 weird celebrity side-businesses>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.