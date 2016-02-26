Lady Gaga tells people to stop 'victim shaming' Kesha -- because it's happened to her too

Lady Gaga has come out vocally in her support of Kesha.

She posted a message to her Instagram encouraging her fans not to belittle Kesha and added “#stopvictimshaming” to the caption.

Kesha is in an ongoing legal battle to get out of her contract with her producer Dr. Luke, who she alleges sexually abused her. Her contract with his label, owned by Sony, requires her to record six more albums.

Gaga’s message said, “The very reason women don’t speak up for years is the fear that no one will believe them or their abuser has threatened their life or life of their loved ones/livelihood in order to keep their victim quiet and under control. What happened to Kesha has happened to many female artists, including myself, and it will affect her for the rest of her life.”

“No one needs to validate Kesha,” she continued. “Why is victim always the ‘liar’? Why do we let people in a position of power get away with behaving inhumanely? These guys hide behind the legal system and it’s their litigious behaviour that is precisely what they use to rape these girls. ‘Give me what I want or else I will come after you’ and they have all the money and the resources to do it.”

The singer also shared a supportive message from California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom and a photo of Gaga holding hands with Kesha on her social-media accounts Wednesday.

Other entertainers including Adele, Lena Dunham, Taylor Swift, and Demi Lovato have supported Kesha during her complicated legal battle.

