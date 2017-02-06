Lady Gaga delivered an already legendary Super Bowl halftime show

Getty Lady Gaga flew from the sky multiple times during her Super Bowl show.

Lady Gaga started her halftime show at the Super Bowl by literally falling from the sky.

The pop star was decked out in a bodysuit and fishnets for one of the most high-octane shows we’ve seen at the Super Bowl. She made frequent use of acrobatics, platforms, and a whole lot of lights. She even managed to catch a ball and fall from a stage by the end.

What might’ve been most impressive was how strong Gaga’s vocal performance sounded despite all the theatrics. She performed a medley of her biggest hits, including “Bad Romance,” “Born This Way,” “Telephone,” and “Just Dance.” She also took to a piano for a rendition of her new single “A Million Reasons.”

There was speculation that Gaga, a vocal Hillary Clinton supporter in the 2016 presidential election, might get political for her halftime show. But beyond a pointed reference to the Pledge of Allegiance, quoting, “one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” Gaga kept it to the music.

Reaction to the performance online was overall extremely impressed. This is a woman, America was reminded, who knows how to put on a show.

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl halftime show below:

YES Gaga!!

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.