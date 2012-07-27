Lady Gaga Sued For $10 Million By Toy Manufacturer

Lady Gaga has been sued for breach of contract.

Lady Gaga is the latest celebrity to be involved in a legal battle.The pop star has been sued by MGA Entertainment, a toy manufacturer responsible for “Moxie Girlz” dolls and “Best Friends Club” dolls, for $10 million for an alleged breach of contract.



MGA Entertainment claim that Lady Gaga deliberately sabotaged a toy deal that cost the company millions.

The singer had licensed MGA Entertainment to make a Lady Gaga doll, voice chip included. The deal was initially planned so that the product would hit shelves in time for Christmas. However, the toy makers are accusing the singer of “intentionally and deliberately” delaying the doll’s release so that it coincides with her new album and perfume launching in 2013.

The toy makers claim that Lady Gaga had request the removal of the voice chip in their doll, delaying the doll’s release. After being sent a sample doll, they claim Lady Gaga requested a “more supermodel like” face: “Think a prettier version of Gaga. Thin out the cheeks and sharpen the jawline. Give her more of a cat-eye and sexier, poutier lips.”

Lady Gaga’s spokesperson, Amanda Silverman, gave this statement to The Huffington Post: “There is no legitimate reason for dragging Lady Gaga into this dispute. Lady Gaga will vigorously defend MGA’s ill-conceived lawsuit and is confident she will prevail.”

The 26-year old singer is no stranger to lawsuits. She was sued back in December 2011 by her former personal assistant, Jennifer O’Neill, for $380,000. O’Neill claimed that the singer was a “nightmare to work with and made diva-like demands, including ensuring the promptness of a towel following a shower.”

