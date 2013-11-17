Lady Gaga Unveils New Meat Accessory In Promos For Tonight's 'SNL'

Lady Gaga will act as both host and musical performer on tonight’s “Saturday Night Live.”
In promos for the show alongside “SNL” cast member Kenan Thompson, Gaga debuts a new meat accessory, a theatrical accent, and even fakes sick. Watch below:
Gaga is clearly excited about the gig:
AH! I’ve been envisioning this since i was 4 AND 3/4rs! Here’s me & Kenan warming up for SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE @nbcsnl https://t.co/GCIEnXCgv7
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 13, 2013
