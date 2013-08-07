Lady Gaga Slams 'Criminal' Russian Government On Twitter For Anti-Gay Stance

Robin Marchant/Getty Images Lady Gaga waves a Pride flag while performing the National Anthem at NYC Gay Pride Rally earlier this summer.

The Mother Monster went after Mother Russia.

Lady Gaga launched a Twitter rant on Monday, berating the Russian government for its “criminal” stance on LGBT rights.

The five-time Grammy winner’s visa is currently being investigated by the Russian government, according to ABC News. Authorities say she violated her tourist visa by performing concerts there last year.

Expert sources, including the executive director of the Center for the National Interest, speculated to ABC that the investigation is a thinly veiled attempt to punish the singer for her LGBT advocacy.

She tweeted:

Sending bravery to LGBTs in Russia. The rise in government abuse is archaic. Hosing teenagers with pepper spray? Beatings? Mother Russia?

— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 5, 2013

The Russian government is criminal. Oppression will be met with revolution. Russian LGBTs you are not alone. We will fight for your freedom.

— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 5, 2013

Lady Gaga vaguely addressed the investigation with this tweet:

Why didn’t you arrest me when you had the chance, Russia? Because you didn’t want answer to the world?

— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 5, 2013

The three tweets garnered a combined 47,000 retweets.

Lady Gaga took a leave of absence from Twitter between March and June, and returned for the promotion of her album “ARTPOP,” which drops November 11.

