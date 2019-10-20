Lady Gaga called herself 'a single lady' 3 months after she was spotted kissing audio engineer Dan Horton

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Haus Laboratories Lady Gaga was recently linked to Dan Horton.

Lady Gaga declared herself “a single lady” after being photographed kissing audio engineer Dan Horton in July.

The 33-year-old singer hinted at the split when she posted images of herself at a bachelorette dinner for makeup artist Sarah Tanno on Friday.

“I might be in a lot of pain but I couldn’t miss my best friend’s bachelorette dinner,” Gaga captioned a selfie shared on her Instagram story, referring to the recent fall that occurred after being picked up by a fan at a performance in Las Vegas, Nevada. “I [love] you @sarahtannomakeup.”

Read more: Lady Gaga said her whole body was X-rayed after being dropped by a fan during a performance

The Grammy-winning musician shared an additional photo with Tanno and alluded to the breakup with Horton, writing: “An about to be married woman and me, a single lady [two hearts emoji and woman dancing emoji]. Also thanks @hauslabs for the makeup.”

Lady Gaga/Instagram Lady Gaga called herself ‘a single lady.’

Gaga was seen kissing Horton, whose LinkedIn profile says that he’s been a monitor engineer for her since November 2018, while having brunch with him in Los Angeles, California in July.

According to People, Horton was previously married to actress Autumn Guzzardi. Gaga’s love life has been the subject of speculation over the years. In the past, she was engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, but the two revealed their split in 2016.

Gaga went on to date talent agent Christian Carino and get engaged, but the pair ended their relationship in February.

Representatives for Lady Gaga didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.