Lady Gaga says she pushed for a sex scene with Salma Hayek in ‘House of Gucci,’ but it got cut

Lady Gaga at the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere. Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Lady Gaga revealed during a Q&A panel that a sex scene with Salma Hayek in “House of Gucci” was cut.

Gaga said that she talked to Hayek about their characters developing a “sexual relationship.”

She said that there was “a whole side” of the movie showing this relationship.

Lady Gaga revealed in a Q&A that she pushed for a sex scene with Salma Hayek in “House of Gucci,” which was eventually cut.

Hayek and Gaga starred in Ridley Scott’s biographical crime drama based on the 2001 book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.” The movie follows Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) who marries into the Gucci family and eventually plots the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci, heir to the Gucci fashion empire. Hayek played Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, a woman who helps Patrizia plan the murder.

During the MGM Studios “House of Gucci” UK panel, Hayek was asked about the comedic moments she and Gaga had in the movie together.

Gaga said: “There’s a whole side of this film that you did not see, where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship.”

Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek in ‘House of Gucci.’ Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc.

She continued: “Director’s cut, who knows. This is a testament to [Scott] as a director because he allowed us to go there, and I remember being on set with Salma and going, ‘So after Maurizio dies, maybe it gets hot?’ And she was like, ‘What are you talking about?'”

“You think she’s kidding…” Hayek said in response.

Whilst the movie did have a sex scene, it was between Patrizia (Gaga) and her husband Maurizio (Adam Driver). However, some of Gaga’s improvisation made it into the movie, such as the memorable line: “father, son and House of Gucci.”

She confirmed to Variety that she ad-libbed the line after saying it in her own trailer.

“Something about that scene when we were doing it felt right and we did it,” Gaga said. “It’s a testament to Ridley Scott as a director. He uses the stuff. He uses the creativity.”

“House of Gucci” also starred Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, and Jared Leto.