Lady Gaga Sold More Magazines Than Anyone In 2010 -- Check Out Her 13 Weirdest Covers

Lady Gaga is willing to pose on magazine covers in the nude, wearing red meat, and disguised as a man.



So perhaps it’s no wonder that WWD‘s round up of numbers from the Audit Bureau of Circulations reveal Gaga to be the standout hit on the newsstands in 2010 for both monthly and weekly magazines.

These results don’t go through to the end of the year (figures for Condé Nast titles go through November; Hearst titles through October) but it would be near impossible for anyone to catch up at this rate.

Gaga’s July 8 cover for Rolling Stone was their top-seller of the year, selling 245,00 copies — or more than three times their 2010 average. (She doesn’t get all the credit however — this was the same issue with the blockbuster Stanley McChrystal story.)

However, it wasn’t a fluke. Gaga was also the top-seller of Cosmopolitan through the end of October, with their April issue selling over 1.7 million copies.

Vanity Fair’s Gaga cover was their second highest seller of the year, selling 450,000 copies. (The only woman Gaga couldn’t beat was Angelina Jolie.)

Finally, Gaga on Elle in January was the magazine’s third best-seller of the year through October.

Most of Gaga’s 2010 covers were exceptionally bizarre or striking or pushed the envelope in some way. If rumours are to be believed, there’s more to look forward to: she’s slated to grace the cover of Vogue in their big March 2011 issue.

