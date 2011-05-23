Here's The Ridiculous Lady Gaga Dress A Gilt Shopper Just Paid $20,000 For

Gilt Groupe held a sale of Lady Gaga used, approved or inspired goods this weekend — and the centrepiece of the offerings was this white, floor-length Thierry Mugler dress.



Whoever got to the dress first — likely through some feat of obsessive, calculated clicking-and-refreshing — paid $20,000 for it.

A few things to know: Gaga is apparently a European size 36 (or American size 6), though a Mugler item like this surely runs insanely small.

The $20,000 will benefit the Robin Hood Foundation.

And yes, the saucer hat is included in the purchase.

Which should help you easily spot the lucky buyer next time you attend an event where sheer stocking tops are part of the dress code.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.