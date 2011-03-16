Lloyd Blankfein Isn't The Only Goldman Sachser Who Gets To Hang With Lady Gaga

After May 9, Lloyd Blankfein won’t have been the only Goldman Sachs exec to get up close and personal with Lady Gaga.



Gaga is slated to perform at the Robin Hood Foundation’s annual gala in a couple of months, where David Solomon, co-head of Goldman’s investment bank, will be honored for his charitable giving, Bloomberg reports.

Other honorees at the Wall Street charity night will be BlackRock’s Larry Fink and real estate developer Richard LeFrak. NBC anchor Brian Williams will be hosting.

Invitations to the affair read, “The good people of Gotham are gathering in Sherwood Forest (Javits centre) to celebrate the work we’ve done and raise funds to do more.”

At last year’s event, at which Stevie Wonder performed, the foundation raised more than $88 million for various New York charities in a single night, Bloomberg says.

Apart from Stevie Wonder, Gaga joins a long list of superstar performers to take the stage at the annual gala, including Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones and the Black Eyed Peas.

Don’t miss: Lloyd Blankfein and Steve Cohen got their groove on at a Lady Gaga Concert >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.