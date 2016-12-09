Lady Gaga looked gorgeous meeting Prince Charles in London

The INSIDER Summary:

• Lady Gaga met Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.

• They were attending the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Hammersmith Apollo. • Camilla told Gaga that her grandchildren call her “Gaga.”

Lady Gaga looked absolutely gorgeous when she met Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on Tuesday.

The singer, who blew everyone away with her performances at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, was in London for the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Hammersmith Apollo Tuesday night. Gaga was among the performers for the show.

For the affair, the 30-year-old Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, wore a pale pink, shiny Brandon Maxwell Gown with an over-sized bow in the back. The Prince wore a black tux while his wife wore a lace red gown a diamond necklace.

Funnily enough, Camilla told the singer that her grandchildren call her “Gaga,” according to The Telegraph.

It’s not the first time the singer has met British royalty. She met Prince Harry when he attended the Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Gala Concert in aid of the charity WellChild.

