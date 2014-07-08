Fans Call Out Lady Gaga For Posting Metallica Concert Photo As Her Own

On Saturday, Lady Gaga posted a photo of what was supposed to be her outdoor concert in Quebec.

The only problem? The pic was from a 2011 Metallica show.

Gaga captioned the pic: “Those little dots are fans, and that’s our stage and lights beaming from the center. Unreal 90,000 ppl showed up! What a magical night #artraveQuebec.”

But fans were quick to call out the singer for her flub:

Gaga later (sort of) admitted to stealing the pic via Twitter:

@ThePopZone you can post the real one, was not trying to fool anyone. I love my fans and am celebrating. pic.twitter.com/Wy9Ts3HRni

— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 5, 2014

Then she got a little feisty taking a dig at rival Madonna, who has accused the younger pop star of copying her in the past:

@ohnotheydidnt here’s a proper pic. Maybe the Madonna fans on your site can use a microscope to count the fans pic.twitter.com/y9BWdn2et5

— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 5, 2014

Here’s how the two images compare, the Metallica concert is the top image while the real Gaga show is below:

To the singer’s credit, the Metallica concert did take place at the same venue three years ago — but Gaga’s appearance at Festival D’été

reportedly drew 40,000 people less than the 130,000 fans who showed up for Metallica’s previous show at the same event.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.