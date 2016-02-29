Lady Gaga brings sexual-assault survivors on stage during powerful Oscars performance

Surrounded by sexual-assault survivors, Lady Gaga performed an incredibly powerful rendition of her Oscar-nominated song “Til It Happens to You” during the ceremony.

The song was written with Diane Warren for the documentary “The Hunting Ground,” which is about sexual assaults on college campuses. Gaga began the performance sitting solo at a white piano.

After a screen lifted, sexual-assault survivors walked on stage and held hands.

Supportive messages, such as “Not Your Fault,” were written on their arms.

The emotional performance earned a standing ovation and was introduced by Vice President Joe Biden.

“We can and must change the culture so that no abused woman or man has to ask, ‘What did I do?’ They did nothing wrong,” he said.

Viewers were urged to visit ItsOnUs.org to make a pledge to help stop sexual assault.

Watch the performance below:

