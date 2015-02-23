Lady Gaga fans are freaking out about her amazing Oscars performance

The Oscar stage was alive with the sound of Lady Gaga Sunday night.
The singer paid tribute to the “Sound of Music” for the film’s 50th anniversary by performing a medley of songs from the musical.
Twitter was in agreement that Gaga nailed it. In fact, according to Deadline, Gaga’s performance scored the most tweets per minute out of the entire Oscar show.
Lady gaga’s performance slayed!!! BEST PERFORMANCE I HAVE EVER SEEN!!
— Jed Saluta (@Kaisooxiuhan) February 23, 2015
Gaga…looking gorgeous & in love + it’s quite refreshing to hear her sing like this! pic.twitter.com/bweQhcv9Gp
— tristanprettyman (@tprettyman) February 23, 2015
How talented people are! Even if I knew that about her I’m just blown away!! @ladygaga killed it! Phew!! What a voice http://t.co/a6LzsWqsq8
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 23, 2015
Gaga absolutely KILLED IT at the oscars
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.