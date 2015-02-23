Lady Gaga fans are freaking out about her amazing Oscars performance

Kirsten Acuna
Lady gaga oscar sound of musicKevin Winter/Getty ImagesLady Gaga stole the spotlight performing at the 87th Academy Awards.

The Oscar stage was alive with the sound of Lady Gaga Sunday night.

The singer paid tribute to the “Sound of Music” for the film’s 50th anniversary by performing a medley of songs from the musical.

Twitter was in agreement that Gaga nailed it. In fact, according to Deadline, Gaga’s performance scored the most tweets per minute out of the entire Oscar show.

 