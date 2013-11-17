Lady Gaga Sings About Ways To Get 'Cheap Applause' In SNL Monologue

Lady Gaga opened “Saturday Night Live” by saying it has been her life long dream to host the show.

The “Applause” singer, who was both host and musical performer on Saturday, then went on to explain “There are two kinds of applause: the kind you earn or cheap applause, which you get by pandering to the audience.”

Gaga then immediately busted into a Broadway-type number explaining the various ways she gets cheap applause.

A few suggestions Gaga says always get people clap:

“Can I hear it for the ladies?”

“Make some noise if you’re from out of town.”

“Put your hands together if you want to end childhood obesity.”

“Do you guys want me to come out there and say hello?”

“Give it up for teachers!”

“Give it up for first responders!”

“Give it up for two people working out their differences!”

“Live from New York it’s Saturday night! I know somebody already said that but it always gets your applause.”

Watch the fun opening skit below:

