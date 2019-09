Lady Gaga isn’t shy with her fans.



The revealing pop star‘s latest stunt involves getting her nose pierced — on camera.

Gaga pierced her septum while in Chicago to prep for her new album “ARTPOP.”

The below video clip is set against thumping electronic dance music, which could indicate the direction of her upcoming album.

Watch below:

