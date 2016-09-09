Lady Gaga just dropped her first new single in years, 'Perfect Illusion,' and it's fantastic

Yup, Lady Gaga is really back, and turns out she hasn’t changed much at all.

The much-anticipated new solo single from Lady Gaga, “Perfect Illusion” — her first in about four years, and following the disappointing commercial performance of her last album “Artpop” — came out Friday.

Gaga has taken a new sonic turn on the track, which was produced by Mark Ronson (“Uptown Funk”), Bloodpop, and Kevin Parker of the rock band Tame Impala. It pares things down to a rawer, more natural instrumentation.

But that’s not to say this isn’t the Gaga we know. The ’80s arena-rock vibe that owes something to both Bruce Springsteen and hair-metal, and those soaring, hold-nothing-back vocals are vintage Gaga. And with the hooks on this brief earworm (“It wasn’t luuuuhv“), expect to hear this thing all over the radio or your friend’s playlist immediately.

You can listen to “Perfect Illusion” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

